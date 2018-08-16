Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Sports

AFP
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Korean girls smash hosts in Asian basketball

JAKARTA: A joint Korean women’s basketball team marked their Asian Games debut Wednesday by pulverising hosts Indonesia 108-40, roared on by giddy fans waving unified Korean flags.

North Korean Ro Suk Yong, one of three Pyongyang-based players in the away team, top-scored with 22 points for the sharp-shooting visitors and fellow northerner Kim Hye Yon added 14 in a lop-sided Group X opener in Jakarta.

Around 100 Korean fans in white T-shirts bearing a blue unified Korean flag with the slogan “One dream, one Corea”, serenaded the players and banged drums as they tried to drown out a wall of noise produced by cymbal-crashing locals. “We haven’t had a lot of time to work on our team chemistry but we speak the same language and we are all on the same page,” Korean coach Lee Moon-kyu told AFP. “North or South Korean, we all have the same desire to win.” There was a stark contrast between the South Korean players with their dyed hair and trendy bobs and the sensible haircuts of their northern cousins. But the harmony demonstrated on the court suggested they will be medal challengers. North and South Korea are also fielding united teams in canoeing and rowing at the Asian Games in the latest sign of thawing relations on the troubled peninsula.

The two countries are also set to march together at the opening and closing ceremonies after forming their first-ever unified Olympic team — a joint women’s ice hockey side — for February’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang. The Asian Games formally open on Saturday and run until September 2. The joint Korean hockey team’s participation in Pyeongchang provoked a backlash in the South, with critics complaining that Seoul was depriving its own athletes of the chance to compete. But ultimately the romance of the occasion, sound-tracked by North Korea’s famed “army of beauties” cheerleaders, melted hearts and became one of the symbols of the Winter Olympics, despite the team failing to win a single game.

Ties between the neighbours have improved since the Winter Olympics, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in subsequently meeting at an historic summit — just months after a nervous period of missile launches and threats of nuclear war from Pyongyang.

China star Dong Dong eyes last jump in Tokyo: Chinese trampoline star Dong Dong has spent his life defying gravity, but now he wants to defy his age as he trains to participate in a record-equalling fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. Dong, 29, has reached the podium in all three of his Olympic appearances: bronze at the age of 19 in Beijing in 2008, gold in London four years later and silver in Rio in 2016. But he is leaping at the chance to somersault his way into the Tokyo Games, which would make him the first male trampolinist to participate in four Olympics. Tatsiana Piatrenia of Belarus, who never won a medal, was the first female to compete in the discipline at four Games. “My goal for Tokyo is always to win the gold medal,” the high-flying gymnast told AFP at the national trampoline training base at the Beijing Sport University. The telegenic Olympian, who has a large fan following, will be 31 by the time Tokyo comes around and another podium spot would make him one of the oldest to win a medal in his discipline and cement his star status.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat