‘Safe cities project helped revive cricket in country’

LAHORE : Pakistan Cricket Team former Captain and former Chief Selector Aamir Sohail visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Star lefthander was shown round various sections of the authority and was briefed about its key functions. While expressing his views on the occasion, the former cricket star said that he was impressed to see the technological development and latest gadgets being used in the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre.

Lahore looks safer after witnessing the PSCA’s surveillance and functioning, he said. Aamir Sohail said that Punjab Safe Cities Project had played a vital role in bringing back cricket to Pakistan.

He said he had seen a unique and beautiful view of Gaddafi Stadium through the PSCA cams. He said he was feeling proud that such technology was being used in Pakistan for security purposes. He congratulated all the officers and officials who played their part in establishing the trendsetter security project.

He said that such projects must be installed all over Pakistan so that the protection to people's lives and properties was ensured. The former test cricketer also participated in a live programme on Radio Safe Cities FM 88.6 and responded to listeners’ questions. Aamir Sohail also shared the memorable moments of his cricket career with Radio Safe Cities FM 88.6 listeners.