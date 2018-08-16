Thu August 16, 2018
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Newspost

August 16, 2018

Old habits die hard

In a recent viral video on social media, PTI MPA Dr Imran Shah can be seen beating an ordinary citizen on the road. The MPA was not only beating an ordinary citizen, but he was also going against the narrative that Imran Khan built before the general elections. Keeping in view the gravity of this issue, the PTI has already issued a show cause notice to the MPA. But, what will happen after this? Is this action enough? The behavior of the MPA is what Khan used to talk against.

The PTI gained popularity because it promised the nation that it will fight against the status quo. People voted for the PTI because they wanted to see the real change in the country. Any action of the PTI’s MPA or MNA will tarnish the party’s and the party leader’s image. The chairman of the PTI should take strict action against the MPA.

Waqar Abro

Karachi

