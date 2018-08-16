Thu August 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

Multan Metro case: Father of former DC appeals for justice

LAHORE: Former Multan DC Nadir Chattha is not at all involved in Multan Metro corruption case or in any matter related with it as he had no role in the project and moreover, the DC assumed the charge of the said post after the Multan Metro Bus project's completion and commissioning, said his father Riaz Chattha.

Riaz, an agriculturist, talking to The News on Tuesday asserted that even if an iota of evidence was found out against his son, he himself and his entire family including his son, stood committed to submitting themselves before law again and again and face any kind of punishment under the law.

Riaz challenged the stories appearing in different sections of media as false propaganda unleashed by a 'conspiracy lobby' as well as a former MPA who wanted some undue favours from the DC and who also used his political clout to get Nadir posted as OSD three months before the end of former Punjab government's term in office.

In these stories, Nadir has been painted as an absconder from NAB i.e. from law. The facts are just the reverse of that, said Riaz. "I say it with authenticity rather I demand that the facts must be formally and thoroughly verified from all the relevant authorities of NAB at any level of the Accountability Bureau".

“There is nothing against Nadir Chattha in any of the NAB files which can prove his so-called involvement in any scam or money transfer related to Multan Metro project,” claimed Riaz. “My son was made OSD by the former Punjab chief minister many weeks back before the holy month of Ramazan, on the pressure of an MPA who was denied unlawful favour by Nadir Chattha,” he said.

"As regards my son's visit abroad, it is in fact an honour for Pakistan that he has been selected for scholarship for higher studies at MIT in USA."

"Only one prestigious scholarship of MIT was available for South Asia. Nadir Chattha qualified for this scholarship," said his father. Nadir's departure from Pakistan was totally lawful and that Nadir and his elders hailed from a respectable agriculturist family of Sargodha whose repute has been acknowledged as unblemished for generations throughout the society, he added.

In the end, Riaz, appealed through media to the NAB and other executive and judicial authorities concerned to take stock of the situation so that the real culprits of Multan Metro corruption don't get scot free, taking advantage of this false propaganda that is reportedly being used as a tool to camouflage the real criminals behind the concocted stories.

