Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former minister for interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that he had nothing to do with the formation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Panama Leaks case.

While commenting on the statement of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that the apex court registrar himself had contacted the ISI and MI as the JIT was being formed on the orders of the three-member bench of the apex court and inclusion of army officers in it was the part and parcel of the same order.

“I was not consulted and there was no meddling from my side in the making of JIT. Not any government official or any ministry was involved in the structuring of JIT,” Nisar added.