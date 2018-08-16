Copper dips

Beijing : London copper fell to a more than one-year low on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and the union at the world´s largest mine in Chile said talks with operator BHP would be extended by another day in hope of averting a planned strike.

The union at Escondida mine said on Tuesday it was closer to a contract

agreement after days of closely-watched negotiations, amid fears of a repeat of

last year´s strike which dragged on for 44 days.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.8 percent on Tuesday and was on course for its fourth straight session of declines.

Signs an Escondida strike could be avoided have "fanned the selling," ANZ wrote in a note.

"The easing concerns of supply disruptions permeated through the rest of the sector," it added.