Siraj hoists flag, vows to realize vision of Iqbal, Quaid

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the JI would build Pakistan according to the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam, and would not spare any sacrifice for the enforcement of Islamic system in the country.

Hoisting the national flag atop JI headquarters at Mansoora to mark the Independence Day in the presence of hundreds of JI workers and members, the JI chief also vowed to make the country citadel of peace and the centre of progress.

He warned Pakistan’s enemies that in spite of the political differences, the nation stood united for the defense of the country.

Sirajul Haq said the Islamic system was the only solution to all problems faced by the country. He said that it was due to the incompetence of the rulers that the country was facing problems of illiteracy, lawlessness, unemployment and poverty.

Jamiat e Ittehadul Ulema President Maulana Abdul Ma’lik, led prayer for the wellbeing of the country and strength of the Muslim Ummah.