14 men injured in grenade blast in Nuskhi

QUETTA: Fourteen persons were injured in hand grenade blast in Nuskhi town Tuesday. According to police sources, unidentified motorcycle riders threw a grenade at a shop located in Nuskhi Bazaar and fled away. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured were: Nadeem Ahmed, Habibullah, Muhammad Alam, Shamsuddin, Dad Karim, Najeebullah, Abdul Ghani, Amir Jan, Zakriya, Hayat Khan, Munir Ahmed, Asmatullah, Ghulam Farooq, Mehboob Shah and Abdul Rauf. Najeebullah was taken to Quetta Civil Hospital due to his critical condition.