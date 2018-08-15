‘Azadi March’ concludes in Haripur

MANSEHRA: The participants of the ‘Independence Day Jeep Rally’ were warmly welcomed by enthusiastic people including men, women, youth and children at various cities and towns on way to Haripur from Mansehra to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

The caravan of 52 jeeps and 20 mountain motorbikes started the Azadi March from Mansehra to Haripur on Tuesday.

Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan was the chief guest, who saw off the marchers.

The Frontier 4x4 Club, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Hazara Division commissioner had jointly organised the rally from Peshawar to Mansehra.

Upon reaching Abbottabad, the participants of vehicular march were accorded a warm welcome by the people.

The youth attired in white and green dresses danced to the drumbeat, while local singers and artistes sang national anthem and songs on the occasion. The jubilant youth also chanted slogans Pakistan Zindabad.

Lt-Gen (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana and other notables of the city distributed commendation certificates among the participants for showing love for the homeland by organizing Independence Day Jeep Rally.

The speakers said the rally would send a positive message and present a soft image to the outer world about the restoration of peace and natural beauty of the country.

They said the event would attract more foreign and domestic tourists to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enjoy the natural beauty.

The speakers said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was gifted with abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage, springs, streams and serene spots. After a short stay in Abbottabad, the jeeps and bikes rally then proceeded to Haripur. Upon reaching Haripur, a large number of people welcomed the participants with rose petals and garlands.

Later, a concluding ceremony was held in which huge fireworks were carried out in the evening.