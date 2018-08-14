Cathedral team clinch I-Day Minority Basketball Trophy

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Cathedral basketball team defeated CTI Sialkot team in the senior category final of Independence Day Minority Basketball Challenge Trophy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall the other day. Sports Ambassadors won the junior category final against Cathedral basketball club at the same venue. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti distributed prizes as chief guest on this occasion. Ajmal Tahir, Pervaiz Michael, Pervaiz Younis, Pervaiz Saroya, Ayub Shamas and Irfan Francis were also present at the closing ceremony. The event of Independence Day Minority Day Basketball Challenge Trophy was organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab, Pakistan Bible Society, St Michael Sports Foundation and Peace Ambassadors Society.