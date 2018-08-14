Tree plantation campaign launched at KMU

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS), Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has taken the initiative of a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the Public Health Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a way to address global warming and future water crisis.

The inaugural ceremony of the first phase of tree plantation campaign was held on Monday to celebrate the 71st Independence Day for a “Green Pakistan” with a plantation of 150 trees at the main campus of KMU.

The campaign is being launched for environmental protection and sustainability. Different varieties of tree saplings were planted during the first phase. A variety of tree saplings were gifted by the Tarnab Farms, KP Public Health Association and Dr Shazia Naz for the cause. KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Arshad Javaid was the chief guest on the occasion.