August 14, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

Share

Mubashir guides Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Mubashir Khan hit an unbeaten half century as Rawalpindi defeated Dera Murad Jamali by eight wickets in an Inter-Region Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament match here at the Pindi Stadium on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Dera Murad Jamali were bowled out for just 108 in 33.3 overs. Rawalpindi, in reply, took 22.2 overs to overhaul that total with eight wickets in hand.

Muhammad (28) and Muhammad Shahid (22) were the main run-getters for Dera Murad Jamali. Sheraz Khan was Rawalpindi’s most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 12 runs. Farhan Shafiq (2-21) and M Suleman Khushi (2-33) also bowled well.

Mubashir hit nine boundaries in his well-played 84-ball 65 not out to ensure that Rawalpindi cruise to victory. Muhammad Shahid and Abdul Rauf took one wicket each for Dera Murad Jamali.

The match between Islamabad and Faisalabad at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad was abandoned because of rain. Meanwhile, Islamabad continue to head the points table in Group A. They have accumulated 10 points after seven matches with four wins and a defeat. Two of their games were abandoned because of rain.

Faisalabad are in second place with nine points. Although Karachi Whites have the same number of points, they occupy third place because of an inferior net run-rate. Rawalpindi are currently sixth in the nine-team group. They have five points.

Group B is led by unbeaten Peshawar with 12 points. Karachi Blues are second on the basis of a lower run-rate while Sialkot are third with eight points.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: Dera Murad Jamali 108 33.3 overs (Muhammad 28, Muhammad Shahid 22; Sheraz Khan 3-12, Farhan Shafiq 2-21, M Suleman Khushi 2-33). Rawalpindi 109-2 in 22.2 (Mubashir Khan 65 not out; Muhammad Shahid 1-18, Abdul Rauf 1-19). Result: Rawalpindi won by 8 wickets.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Lahore Whites 71 all out in 25.1 overs (Ahmad Butt 18; Muhammad Taha 5-8 Muhammad Makki 3-16). Karachi Whites 72-0 in 12 overs (Jahanzeb Sultan 54 not out). Result: Karachi Whites won by 10 wickets.

At National Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Quetta vs Fata (Match abandoned due to rain).At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad vs Faisalabad (Match abandoned due to rain).

At National Stadium, Karachi: Abbottabad 164 in 46.1 overs (Abdur Rehman 34, Shahbaz Khan 21; Awais Ali Shah 4-27, Ejaz-ur-Rehman 2-34). Peshawar 167-5 in 41.2 (Muhammad Haris 61 not out, Muhammad Mohsin 23; Khalid Ali 3-32). Result: Peshawar won by 5 wickets.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: Larkana 175 in 46 overs (Javed Ali Khoso 46, Javed Lashari 28; Hasan Ali 6-38, Saad Khan 2-38). Hyderabad 156 in 46 overs (Saad Khan 85 not out; Amir Ali 3-12, Mehrab Khan 2-13, Javed Ali Khoso 2-45). Result: Larkana won by 19 runs.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Karachi Blues 74 in 24 overs (Obaisullah 20 not out; Nasim Shah 5-32, Muhammad Bilal Khan 3-18). Lahore Blues 64 all out in 19.3 overs (Attyab Ahmed 22; Nadir Shah 4-15, Tariq Khan 4-26, Ali Nasim 2-5). Result: Karachi Blues won by 10 runs.

At TMC Cricket Ground, Karachi: Bahawalpur 98 in 42.1 overs (Ali Imran 25, Umer Rehman 22; Hasnain 5-7, Ghulam Mohiuddin 2-21). Sialkot 99-2 in 18.5 overs (Mohsin Riaz 23 not out; M Muzammil Khan 1-29, Muhammad Junaid 1-36). Result: Sialkot won by 8 wickets.

Points Table

Tabulated under as teams, played, won, lost, abandoned, points, net run-rate.

Group A

Islamabad 7 4 1 2 10 0.937

Faisalabad 6 4 1 1 9 1.804

Karachi W 7 4 2 1 9 -0.168

Quetta 6 3 1 2 8 0.865

FATA 6 3 1 2 8 0.573

Rawalpindi 6 2 3 1 5 0.320

AJK 6 1 3 2 4 -1.582

DM Jamali 6 0 4 2 2 -1.212

Lahore (W) 6 0 5 1 1 -1.525

Group B

Peshawar 6 6 0 0 12 1.550

Karachi B 7 6 1 0 12 1.161

Sialkot 6 4 2 0 8 -0.222

Lahore B 6 3 3 0 6 0.492

Abbottabad 6 3 3 0 6 0.332

Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 4 -0.300

Larkana 6 2 4 0 4 -1.042

Bahawalpur 7 1 6 0 2 -1.007

Multan 6 1 5 0 2 -1.077

