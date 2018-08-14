Court allows NAB to file graft case against KMC official

The administrative judge of accountability courts accepted a plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a corruption reference by August 27 against Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) sport and culture director Saif Abbas and his accomplice Shoaib Memon.

The two are alleged to have disposed of around 300 plots (consisting of 265 acres of government lands) illegally. Saif Abbas is also alleged to have committed huge corruption in his capacity as Karachi Development Authority director.

The plots sold illegally were located in Bhains Colony’s Deh Gangiaro and had been earmarked for an industrial unit. Abbas was arrested at his office on May 15 this year, and Memon was taking into custody on May 3.

Abbas had earlier been working as an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Following the MQM’s breakup, he joined Farooq Sattar-led MQM-PIB faction.

The judge also accepted another NAB request to file a corruption reference against KDA Additional Director Muhammad Kamran, who is alleged to have made illegal documents of around 4,000 plots in Karachi. Former KDA director general Nasir Abbas is already in detention in this corruption case.