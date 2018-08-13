Moosavi urges politicians to exercise wisdom

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, said that the defeated elements were trying to create anarchy as the country witnessed after-1977 elections.

“The politicians should exercise wisdom; otherwise, everyone would be in trouble. If the new government takes steps to get Pakistan rid of the dominance of the chief of colonial powers ie America then the plethora of problems will be resolved,” he noted.

Moosavi said the people had inflicted a crushing defeat upon those, who were involved in politics on the basis of sectarianism and bias.

He cautioned that the mainstream parties should not fall prey to the designs of the defeated elements because the country was in desperate need of stability.

“Ziaul Haq tried to sabotage the image of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in reaction to which Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya came into being.

Ziaul Haq involved lingual, provincial and sectarian parties in election so as to deal with leading political party at that time,” he noted.

Moosavi regretted that the whole nation was still facing the consequences of that era.

He said this while addressing the first session of the two-day Supreme Council meeting of the Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, which was attended by delegates from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He said, “We have been raising voice against the traders of hatred for the last four decades and are demanding of the governments to impose ban on foreign aid being received by religious parties so as to root out incidents of murder and arson.”