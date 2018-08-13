Mon August 13, 2018
National

APP
August 13, 2018

10 killed in Faisalabad incidents

FAISALABAD: Ten persons, including four women, were killed in different incidents in and around the city on Sunday.

Siddique Bibi, a resident of Jauharabad, Razia Bibi, Sughra Bibi and Muhammad Jameel, all residents of Chak 7-JB, Muhammad Ishaq of Shah Kot, four-year-old Aleeza, daughter of Sadi Ahmad of Chak 606-GB, Muhammad Abrar of Chak 67-JB Sadhar and Muhammad Umar of Layyah were killed in various road accidents.

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad of Hassanpura was electrocuted while Kashif of Dijkot committed suicide over a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, five persons, including Shahid Ali, Khalid and Razia Bibi, were injured when two rival groups exchanged fire at Chak 70-JB Mansooran. The injured people were shifted to a hospital. The police are investigating.

Four power pilferers nabbed: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Sunday arrested four alleged power pilferers from various parts of Madina Town sub-division.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here that the company teams conducted surprise checking in various parts of the sub-division and nabbed Muhammad Inam of Chak 208-RB, Muhammad Tayyab of Rasool Park, Ghulam Murtaza of Khayaban Colony and Muhammad Muneer of Madina Town.

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company had issued detection bills to the accused, the spokesman added.

Two shopkeepers held for selling kites: Police on Sunday arrested two shopkeepers and seized dozens of kites from their possession.

During a crackdown against kite flying across the district, the police arrested shopkeepers Ghulam Abbas from Sadar Bazaar, Ghulam Muhammadabad and Owais from Mohallah Sharifpura, along with dozens of kites. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

