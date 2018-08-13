‘Husn-e-Qirat’ conference

Islamabad : Pakistan Library Club (PLC) Islamabad Chapter in collaboration with International Qira’at Research Academy Iqra and E-library Rawalpindi organised ‘Husn-e-Qirat’ at a conference on the occasion of Independence Day at E-library Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Abdullah Hameed Gul and Qari Najam Mustafa was the chief guest on the occasion. Sher Afzal Malik welcomed the participants in E-Library. Ikram-ul-Haq also spoke on the occasion. Amir Latif and Hussain Sohrani gave away special gifts to Abdullah Gul and Sher Afzal Malik. At the ends of conference souvenirs were distributed among the participants.