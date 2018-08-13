Haunted streets

The menace of street crimes has again reared its ugly head in Karachi – that too to a great extent. As Eidul Azha is approaching, street criminals have also become active and have been carrying out their nefarious activities at will. The worst part about this situation is that these criminals show no sympathy for the person who tries to resist them. Most resistance attempts have ended up badly for the victims.

Keeping in mind the seriousness of the issue, the city police should post police constables in all important streets of the city, especially from sunset up until midnight. If this is not possible, the police should start patrolling these streets after every hour. Besides this, street lights should remain turned on during these hours. The presence or patrolling of the police in these streets might deter criminals from attacking people easily. This will help minimise street crimes in Karachi even if it does not help in their elimination.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi