Imran’s 100-day plan is his 100th U-turn: Chandio

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Maula Bakhsh Chandio has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan has started taking U-turns even before his party coming into power.

He termed Imran's 100-day plan as his 100th U-turn. “The plan was given only to grab majority votes from people of Pakistan,” Chandio added. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said in the very beginning, PTI assured that they will not take any loan from any country but now they are saying that there is no solution to tackle country’s economic crisis but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Chandio said the PTI has started to seek methods to privatize national institutions, however, during its tenure, the PPP did not privatize any institution and party still maintains that stance. “The work which the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar could not do, Imran Khan and Asad Umar will do,” he said.