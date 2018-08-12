Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

AFP
August 12, 2018

Cholera kills 13 in Niger: UN

NIAMEY: An outbreak of cholera has killed 13 people in Niger's southern Maradi region, which is home to the country´s economic capital, officials and the UN said on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 people, most of them children, have been affected by the outbreak which was first detected just over a month ago, the UN´s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) said. At least 50 of the cases were detected in Maradi city itself, OCHA said.

The first three cases were admitted to hospital in N'Yelwa at the beginning of July, with the number growing to 993 cases by August 7, OCHA said. The figure includes the 13 dead. But Niger's Health Minister Iliassou MaÃ¯nassara told local media the government´s rapid response had helped "rein in" the outbreak, along with help from the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders.

