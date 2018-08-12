Cholera kills 13 in Niger: UN

NIAMEY: An outbreak of cholera has killed 13 people in Niger's southern Maradi region, which is home to the country´s economic capital, officials and the UN said on Saturday.

Nearly 1,000 people, most of them children, have been affected by the outbreak which was first detected just over a month ago, the UN´s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) said. At least 50 of the cases were detected in Maradi city itself, OCHA said.

The first three cases were admitted to hospital in N'Yelwa at the beginning of July, with the number growing to 993 cases by August 7, OCHA said. The figure includes the 13 dead. But Niger's Health Minister Iliassou MaÃ¯nassara told local media the government´s rapid response had helped "rein in" the outbreak, along with help from the World Health Organization, UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders.