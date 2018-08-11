BISE Kohat declares HSSC exam results

KOHAT: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Kohat on Friday declared the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examination.

Candidate of the Kohat Cadet College Junaid Imran clinched first position by securing 1014 marks while Danish Sattar and Saifulla of the same college got second and third positions by obtaining 1007 and 1104 marks. The result was announced during a ceremony held in the BISE, Kohat building . BISe Chairman Abdur Raqeeb Khan Controller Waqar Khan and a large number of parents and students were present on the occasion.

In pre-engineering group, Abdur Rehman of the Kohat Cadet College secured first position by obtaining 995 marks. In general science group, Farmanullah of the Paradise Academy got first position by scoring 931 marks.

In the humanities group student of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Lachi, Ayena Hayat stood first in the board with 877 marks.

A total of 41,107 students appeared in the examination wherein 33,567 candidates were declared pass. The pass percentage remained 81.66.

Muhammad Afaq who got third position in the pre-engineering group donated his cash prize of Rs40, 000 for the construction of dams.