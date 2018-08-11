32 teams advance in Nazir Sr Cricket

LAHORE: In all 32 teams have qualified for the league stage of the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament. The teams have been divided into eight groups and the tournament will start from August 15.

The teams include Mughalpura Whites, Rising Stars, Khan Sports, Baghbanpura Greens, Gaddafi Club, Township Crown, Ghaziabad Sports, Delhi Gymkhana, Wahdat Eaglets, Amir Memorial, Prince Club, Dawn Club, Zafar Memorial, Lakhoder Gymkhana, Shahzad Butt Memorial, Apollo Sports, Lahore Club, Javed Memorial, Township Whites, Nadeem Ghauri Club, Dar Club, Dharampura Gymkhana, Mahboob Park, New Ittefaq, Ravi Park Gymkhana, Chand Memorial, Baqa Jillani Club, City Gymkhana, Shahbaz Memorial, Manawah Gymkhana, Cantt Gymkhana, Ghulam Qadir Memorial.