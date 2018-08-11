FIFA bans Zambian soccer chief for two years

LAUSANNE: FIFA on Friday suspended the head of the Zambian football federation and former African footballer of the year, Kalusha Bwalya, for two years over allegedly accepting bribes.

Bwalya, 54, was also fined $100,000, 88,000 euros in connection with “gifts and other benefits” he took from controversial Qatari businessman Mohammed Bin Hammam, FIFA’s independent ethics committee said in a statement. Bin Hammam, an extremely wealthy former football executive, has been banned from the sport for life over corruption. He was accused of trying to buy votes when he ran for FIFA’s presidency against Blatter in 2011.