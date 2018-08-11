‘United we march for a peaceful, prosperous Pakistan’

Islamabad : In order to highlight the contributions, services and sacrifices made by the our forefathers in the creation of Pakistan and in the nation building, Universal Interfaith Peace Mission in collaboration with United Religions Initiative MCC Islamabad organised a ceremony to mark Independence Day as well as National Minorities Day here on Friday, says a press release.

Former Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar (Sitara-e- Imtiaz) was the chief guest while the ceremony was presided over by UIPM Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishti, Opposition leader Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Ali Aawan, Malik Amir, Chairman, UC-21, Islamabad, Captain Warsi, Mr Tsawar, Raja Najeeb, Allama Miskeen and Muhammad Arshad, Director General Ministry of Human Rights were also present on the occasion. They all paid rich tributes to those who lost their lives for Pakistan.

In his keynote address, Dr Chishti said that the Muslims of the subcontinent rendered many sacrifices for several years as they were not allowed to practice their own religion with freedom as they were the minority. “It was because of the efforts made by people like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan that their sacrifices did not go in vain and they were able to provide the Muslims an independent homeland. Today we are united under the green and white flag of Pakistan and rejoice our happiness with people from diverse faiths to show our love for the country,” he added.

He said that Muslim families who migrated from India to Pakistan achieved a new homeland at the cost of a settled life, properties and on the way lost all their belongings and in even in several cases life as well as honour.

Paying rich tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan for its sacrifices in safeguarding the national boundaries from foreign as well as domestic enemies, Dr Chishti said that our armed forces deserve each and every word of praise particularly in its war against terrorism.

Pointing out the importance of National Minorities Day commemorated every year on August 11, Dr Chishti said: “The celebration of Minority Day provides us with an opportunity to re-assure that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for a united and prosperous Pakistan,” he said adding that the commendable service of religious minorities, along with Muslims, is a glorious chapter in the history of the independence movement of Pakistan.

He further urged all religious communities to stay united and to promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in the society.

The speakers made the resolve for reviving the true spirit and essence of the speech of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s for promotion of peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony in the country.

In the end ‘fateha’ was offered for the martyrs of Pakistan movement and armed forces.