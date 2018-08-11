Farmers of 20 Okara villages demand water to tail-end areas

OKARA: The farmers of 20 villages of tehsil Depalpur, including Mehtabgarh, led a rally in Haveli Lakha against the canal department on Friday. They blocked the main city road and raised slogans against the department. They were demanding supply of canal water to the tail-end areas and strict check on canal water theft. They said discrepancies had been going on for the last 10 years and the small tail-end farmers had constantly been deprived of canal water which was being pilfered by big landlords before it could reach their fields. The protestors appealed to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice into this matter and deprivation of farmers from canal water. They said action must be taken against the responsible officials of the canal department. The police negotiated with the protestors and restored the traffic.