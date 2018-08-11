SC moved against Faisalabad students’ killing in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has been approached through a petition, requesting Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of killing of two teenagers in alleged fake police encounter in Faisalabad District.

Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik filed the petition in Supreme Court Lahore registry, saying that police had been killing citizens at pickets. He alleged that it was a result of the police’ fake encounter that recently two teenagers Zeeshan and Arslan lost their lives at a picket in Faisalabad. Their guilt was that they did not stop at the picket for which the police took their lives, he said. The petitioner said they both were the students and both got good marks in recent examination of matriculation. He asked the CJP to take suo motu notice of the murder of teenagers in fake encounter of police.