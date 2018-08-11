Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Business

IK
Israr Khan
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Next govt suggested to take steps for curbing power theft

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee on Friday recommended the next government to take measures for curbing power theft.

In its proposals, the committee said the PTI government should provide 400 free electricity units to those mosques whose prayer leader issues Fatwa against power theft.

A subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, convened by Senator Nauman Wazir on Friday recommended the ministry to garner support of religious scholars and get a Fatwa against stolen electricity and its repercussion on daily life as per the Shariah rules. The rampant electricity theft has been inflicting billions of rupees losses on the national exchequer every year, resulting in ballooning circular debt that currently is more than half a trillion rupees.

The committee also recommended providing distribution companies (Discos) with 200 police force and two magistrates. The salaries and other expenses of these would be paid by Discos.

The subcommittee also recommended that all feeders of high losses should be outsourced for metering, billing and collection of bill amount. On year-on-year basis, the revenue generation/month by the contractor would be shared 50:50 between the Discos and contractor, it proposed. No Disco staff would be laid off by the contractor.

It also suggested there should be no political interference in the constitution of boards of directors of the power utilities, as it would harm the functioning and financial health of these companies. The committee also noted that previously, Discos board of directors was appointed on political basis.

The previous PML-N government had caused a loss of Rs40 billion to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) by forcing it to implement zero load shedding in high-loss making areas, it said.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) also informed the committee that because of security issues, Sukkur Electric Supply Company has been allowed 13 percent losses, Pesco 11 percent, Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) 6.5 percent and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) has been allowed 5.5 percent losses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan