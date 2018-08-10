Famous natural spring in Abbottabad alive again

ABBOTTABAD: The natural spring at historic Ilyasi Masjid in Nawansher Town in Abbottabad has come alive again after six months dryness.

The historical mosque, which was built near a mountain has a spring that produces fresh mineral water all the time. It is also famous for the six shops of spicy pakoras, which attracts tourists. People of surrounding areas take home water from the natural spring.

The tourists, who come here to seek spiritual solace, drink water from the spring that flows underneath. The tourists who visit Abbottabad love to visit Ilyasi Masjid, which has become a picnic spot.

Constructed in 1932 on a small piece of land, it was later extended to almost five kanals along with 105-kanal park at an adjacent mountain.

The mosque was built over a natural spring, which is said to have curative properties and serves as a cool drink on hot summer days.

Shamarez Jadoon, a 66-year-old local resident, said that the mosque was built before the partition of the subcontinent. He said the mosque and the surrounding area is owned by a Jadoon family.

The natural spring, which had gone dry, has once again started flowing, which attracts locals as well as commuters. Its water is used not only for drinking purposes but also for irrigation by the local farmers.

A local Naheem Khan said this was the longest dry spell faced by the people of the area, which caused problems for locals who depend on the cool and fresh drinking water from the spring. “It was August 6, Monday, when everyone in the area was delighted to see the sudden revival of spring at Ilyasi Masjid,” he added.

The renovation work of the masjid has continued as funded by provincial government, which included parking areas and beautification of the adjoining park as well.