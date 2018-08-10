Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

National

SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Famous natural spring in Abbottabad alive again

ABBOTTABAD: The natural spring at historic Ilyasi Masjid in Nawansher Town in Abbottabad has come alive again after six months dryness.

The historical mosque, which was built near a mountain has a spring that produces fresh mineral water all the time. It is also famous for the six shops of spicy pakoras, which attracts tourists. People of surrounding areas take home water from the natural spring.

The tourists, who come here to seek spiritual solace, drink water from the spring that flows underneath. The tourists who visit Abbottabad love to visit Ilyasi Masjid, which has become a picnic spot.

Constructed in 1932 on a small piece of land, it was later extended to almost five kanals along with 105-kanal park at an adjacent mountain.

The mosque was built over a natural spring, which is said to have curative properties and serves as a cool drink on hot summer days.

Shamarez Jadoon, a 66-year-old local resident, said that the mosque was built before the partition of the subcontinent. He said the mosque and the surrounding area is owned by a Jadoon family.

The natural spring, which had gone dry, has once again started flowing, which attracts locals as well as commuters. Its water is used not only for drinking purposes but also for irrigation by the local farmers.

A local Naheem Khan said this was the longest dry spell faced by the people of the area, which caused problems for locals who depend on the cool and fresh drinking water from the spring. “It was August 6, Monday, when everyone in the area was delighted to see the sudden revival of spring at Ilyasi Masjid,” he added.

The renovation work of the masjid has continued as funded by provincial government, which included parking areas and beautification of the adjoining park as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan