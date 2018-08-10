Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

2 students killed in Faisalabad police ‘encounter’

FAISALABAD: Two college students were killed in an alleged encounter with Millat Town police here on Wednesday night. According to the police, Arslan Liaqat and Usman Munawar were friends and had been residing in Muslim Town No-3 on Sargodha Road since long. On Wednesday night, Arslan and Usman were going to a restaurant for dinner when a police party, which was on duty, signaled them to stop at Baghwali Pulli. Instead of stopping, Arslan and Usman allegedly opened fire on the police, which was retaliated by them. As a result, the two students were seriously injured. They were shifted to the Allied Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

On receiving information of the incident, parents of Arslan and Usman along with a large number of residents of the area rushed to the hospital and staged a demonstration in front of its main gate. They also blocked the road by burning tyres. They were chanting slogans against the Millat Town police. They have demanded immediate arrest of the policemen involved in the incident. According to families of the deceased, Usman and Arslan had recently completed secondary school.

The former was the son of Head Constable Munawar and had secured 960 out of 1050 marks in matric examinations. Both deceased did not have any criminal record. The police have registered a case against the deceased’s students under different sections, including 353 and 324 of the PPC, and the Punjab Arms Act on the report of ASI Javed Akhtar and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has ordered an inquiry into the police encounter. He has also constituted a three-member committee comprising SSP (Operations) Haider Sultan, Madina Town SP Asif Amin Awan and the Nishatabad DSP and directed it to submit the report to him in the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan