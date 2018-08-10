Islamabad enter U-19 Women Soccer final

LAHORE: Islamabad were first to qualify for the final of PFF U-19 National Women Football Championship when they outplayed Punjab 6-0.The scorers for Islamabad were Eeshal (3), Iman Fiaz (2) and Amal (1). The second semifinal will be played on Friday between Gilgit-Baltistan and Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) at The City School Sports Complex Football Ground at 4.30pm.