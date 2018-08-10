Seven decades later

The nation will be celebrating the 71st anniversary of Pakistan’s independence with great fervour. But has the country been able to reap the benefits of independence during the last seven decades? The truth is that the nation has, unfortunately, abandoned the Quaid’s vision of a democratic welfare state. The nation has failed to get rid of all socio-economic problems that have hit the country hard. The Pakistan in which we are living is not for which Quaid-e-Azam struggled so hard. We have forgotten the principles of our great leader. We all keep our interests supreme and do nothing tangible to heal the wounds of this country. Through our collective and united efforts, we can put Pakistan on the path to peace, prosperity and equality. And this will be only possible when we seriously think about this country.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi