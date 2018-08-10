Student commits suicide in Chitral over poor result

CHITRAL: A student committed suicide here on Thursday allegedly over poor result in the Higher Secondary School Certificate examination, official sources said.

Family sources said that Farid Ahmad, a student of Aga Khan Higher Secondary School for Boys, had secured 81 percent marks in the HSSC examination but he was not satisfied with his result. Farid Ahmad entered his room and shot and injured himself in Zar Grandeh locality. He succumbed to his injuries on way to the District Headquarters Hospital. The deceased was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Khot village.