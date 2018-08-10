COAS, Bosnian envoy discuss security issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Bosnian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan Sakib Foric met Thursday Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to an ISPR statement. According to the army’s media cell, the meeting took place at the General Headquarters. In the meeting, the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security, the ISPR stated in the press statement.
