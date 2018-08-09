KP Food Authority seals food outlets

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a crackdown sealed eight food points here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman for the authority, dozens of other food businesses were issued warning notices to improve safety and hygiene standards.

The spokesman said that a bakery, an ice-cream factory and an ice-factory were also sealed for poor hygiene standards on the premises of the businesses in Dera Ismail Khan.