KP Food Authority seals food outlets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a crackdown sealed eight food points here on Wednesday.
According to the spokesman for the authority, dozens of other food businesses were issued warning notices to improve safety and hygiene standards.
The spokesman said that a bakery, an ice-cream factory and an ice-factory were also sealed for poor hygiene standards on the premises of the businesses in Dera Ismail Khan.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a crackdown sealed eight food points here on Wednesday.
According to the spokesman for the authority, dozens of other food businesses were issued warning notices to improve safety and hygiene standards.
The spokesman said that a bakery, an ice-cream factory and an ice-factory were also sealed for poor hygiene standards on the premises of the businesses in Dera Ismail Khan.
Comments