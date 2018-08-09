Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Sports

BR
Bureau report
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP Kabaddi Super League begins today

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa is all set to begin its first ever Kabaddi Super League here today (Thursday) at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association (KPKA) in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is organising the event.

KPKA Secretary General and former international kabaddi player Arbab Naseer Ahmed said that all the arrangement has been finalised for successful holding of the event.

He added that a total of 12 teams comprising national and international level players are participating in the tournament.

Arbab, who represented Pakistan in Kabaddi World Cup held in India, said that each team would comprise 8 players.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association office-bearer said that under the rules, each team would comprise four district players, two provincial and as many national or international level players.

He was all praised for the DG Sports for providing the much needed support for organising the event.

He said the province has a vast talent in the game of kabaddi, adding that the province has produced so many players.

The former sportsman said the event would provide an opportunity to the talented players to show their skills.

Arbab also complained that the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation had recently organised an Asian style international kabaddi league but did not allow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring its team to the event.

He added that the winning team would be awarded Rs50,000 while runners-up will get Rs25,000. In addition, the best rider and defender will pocket Rs10,000.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening