KP Kabaddi Super League begins today

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa is all set to begin its first ever Kabaddi Super League here today (Thursday) at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association (KPKA) in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is organising the event.

KPKA Secretary General and former international kabaddi player Arbab Naseer Ahmed said that all the arrangement has been finalised for successful holding of the event.

He added that a total of 12 teams comprising national and international level players are participating in the tournament.

Arbab, who represented Pakistan in Kabaddi World Cup held in India, said that each team would comprise 8 players.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association office-bearer said that under the rules, each team would comprise four district players, two provincial and as many national or international level players.

He was all praised for the DG Sports for providing the much needed support for organising the event.

He said the province has a vast talent in the game of kabaddi, adding that the province has produced so many players.

The former sportsman said the event would provide an opportunity to the talented players to show their skills.

Arbab also complained that the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation had recently organised an Asian style international kabaddi league but did not allow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring its team to the event.

He added that the winning team would be awarded Rs50,000 while runners-up will get Rs25,000. In addition, the best rider and defender will pocket Rs10,000.