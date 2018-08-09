Train crushes man in Okara

OKARA: An unidentified man died when a train hit him on Tuesday evening.

A man was crossing a railway track near Kissan bus stop when the Lahore-bound Musa Pak Express hit him and left him dead on the spot.

WOMAN BODY FOUND: A nude dead body on a woman was found in the area of Pipli Pahar on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Sajida Bibi, 24, exchanged harsh words with her husband and went to her parents home at Chak 35/2L with her son.

On August 6 she came out of the house and did not return. Her relatives found her nude body with marks of torture near Pipli Pahar area.

GIRLS INJURED: Three girls were inflicted injuries over a petty issue in village Fatehpur on Wednesday. Dua Fatima, Saira Bibi and Farzana Bibi were present at their house when accused Sakhawat Ali, Amir and their accomplices came and injured the girls.