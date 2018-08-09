Thu August 09, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
August 9, 2018

PIA probes video of mother pleading to open plane door as her baby suffocates

ISLAMABAD: PIA’s chief executive officer Wednesday took notice of a video gone viral of a mother pleading to the crew to open the airplane’s doors as her baby had allegedly fallen unconscious due to faulty air conditioning, Geo News reported.

Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, the CEO of the national carrier, ordered an investigation into the incident which took place on the flight from Paris to Islamabad on August 3.

Notices seeking explanations have also been sent to the flight captain and PIA ground crew in Paris. The video showed a woman shouting at crew members to open the plane’s door and pointing at an infant. The woman can be heard pleading for help as she complains that her baby was facing difficulty in breathing. Other passengers can also be heard demanding for the door to be opened but to no avail. According to reports, the passengers were seated inside the plane with faulty air conditioning and made to wait for over two hours before the flight took off.

Earlier while speaking to Geo News, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar had said they were investigating the incident. The spokesperson had assured that those responsible will be held accountable.

