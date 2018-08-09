MTWFC, GB in Women U-19 Soccer semis

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan and MTWFC teams moved into the semi-final of the ongoing National U-19 Women Football Championship 2018 on Wednesday. In the quarterfinals played here at MTFA ground, Gilgit-Baltistan defeated Balochistan 2-0 with the goals of the winning team coming from Anmol Hira in the 37th and 70th minutes. In the other quarterfinal played at the same venue, MTWFC scored seven goals as against nil by Karachi Kickers. Rameen Farid with three goals and Javairia with four goals were the stars of the day.