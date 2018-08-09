Thu August 09, 2018
August 9, 2018

New govt asked to renew trade focus on GCC, UK

LONDON: The President of Diplomat Business Club, Ambassador Javed Malik has thanked Anrew Rosindell MP, Member foreign affairs select committee of the British Parliament and the Co-chair of Diplomat Business Club UK Chapter for co-hosting a highly successful and prestigious seminar at UK Parliament Committee Room.

The high profile event held in late July was attended by UK Parliamentarians from both houses including Former British Minister Lord George Robertson, as well as Mayors, Councilors, distinguished community notables from more than 15 countries, as well as prominent businessmen and investors including Sir Anwar Pervez OBE and Bryan Hunt. Officials from British government were also present including UK Department of Trade Head of Trade Technology, Andrew Cockburn.

In his welcome address, the President Diplomat Business Club, Ambassador Javed Malik said that “being an International Forum, the Diplomat Business Club brings together diplomats, government officials and businessmen from various countries to promote cooperation and create opportunities for positive collaboration and trade diplomacy. He said the Diplomat Business Club works closely with government entities, especially the trade and investment departments of various countries to facilitate them in reaching out to international businessmen and potential investors and traders.

Speaking about the Diplomat Business Club activities in Pakistan, Javed Malik said: “We will continue our efforts to highlight the business and trade opportunities of Pakistan through our events and are looking forward to our next event in Islamabad at the end of this year. He urged the incoming government to renew its focus on the GCC region and UK in particular where there is tremendous potential for Pakistan to expand its trade.”

The Honorary Co-chairman of the Diplomat Business Club and British Parliamentarian, Andrew Rosindell appreciated the positive and instrumental role being played by DBC and its President, Javed Malik in facilitating the business community and said the UK values its ties with the commonwealth countries and any effort to facilitate to further expand economic ties between the UK and other countries would be encouraged.

The Diplomat Business Club organizes high profile seminars, conferences and forums around the world with a special focus in UK, Gulf countries and Asia.

