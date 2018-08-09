Alleged polls rigging: MMA activists block Swabi Interchange for hours

SWABI: The activists of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), a conglomerate of the religious parties, on Wednesday blocked Motorway for traffic at Swabi Interchange to protest the alleged

polls rigging in the recent elections. The MMA workers and leaders gathered at district headquarters and marched to Swabi interchange, covering a distance of about six kilometers. Those who belong to Chota Lahor Tehsil and Zaida regions joined the big protest procession at the motorway.

The blockade of the motorway crippled the flow of the traffic and badly disturbed the poor commuters who were forced to wait for ending the protest. Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazal Ali, central deputy head of JUI-F, said that they rejected the result of the July 25 elections and demanded fresh polls. The fraudulent election was not acceptable to the MMA leaders and they had made it clear once again, he added.

BATKHELA: On the call of the Jamiat Ulemma-e-Islam-Fazl, the leaders and activists of various political parties took out protest rally against the alleged rigging in the recently held elections. Led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, leaders including Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, former provincial minister Qari Mehmood, Maulana Javed, Qaimus Khan, Habib Ali Shah, Shamsul Qamar, Mufti Kifayatullah, Ishaq Zahid and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placard inscribed slogans like 'rigged polls unaccepted.' The protesters, hailing from all the districts of Malakand division, marched through various and gathered at Pul Chowki where they blocked the Peshawar-Batkhela Highway to traffic for four hours.

JAMRUD: Activists of the JUI-F in Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district took out protest rally against the alleged rigging in the recently held polls. The protesters, led by JUI-F NA-43 aspirant, Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, Qari Jihad Shah, Maulana Ghufranullah Khyberi, Said Kabir and others, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the ECP.

They said that the ECP and other state institutions had rigged the elections and made PTI victorious in the elections.

TAKHT BHAI: The MMA activists took out a protest rally in Shergarh to protest the rigging in recent polls. MMA losing candidates Muhammad Qasim and Fazal Rabbani were leading the protesters. The protesters chanted slogans against Election Commission of Pakistan for its failure to hold fair and free election.