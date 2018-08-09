Kainat rape, murder case suspect records confessional statement

The prime suspect in the rape and murder of seven-year-old Kainat recorded his confessional statement in court on Wednesday.

Arif Shah, who was Kainat’s brother-in-law, confessed in the court of Judicial Magistrate (Malir) that he had been raping and torturing the little girl for a while before he finally killed her.

He added that his wife had once quarrelled with him because of this, but he did not care and continued to rape the child. He said he had committed a great sin and was ready to face the noose as he should be hanged for his crime.

Shah was arrested during the investigation of the rape and murder of seven-year-old Kainat last week, along with two others – Altaf Shah and Haider Shah. A case is registered against him at Sachal police station.

According to Malir SSP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani, the accused had earlier confessed to the crime in police custody during interrogation. The SSP said Shah had raped Kainat multiple times before and to scare her into staying quiet, he used to burn her with cigarettes.

Kainat’s body was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre last week for autopsy. A medico-legal report had confirmed that minor was subjected to rape, possibly more than once, and that she was murdered by strangulation. Kainat used to live with her elder sister – Shah’s wife – since her father had passed away earlier.