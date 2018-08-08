Wed August 08, 2018
I
INP
August 8, 2018

Imran has accepted Mengal’s six-point agenda: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan has accepted the BNP-M chief’s six-point agenda, said Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday.

He said a meeting between Imran and Akhtar Mengal was expected soon, adding, “We are also having talks with Shahzain Bugti.” On August 2, Mengal met a PTI delegation led by Naeemul Haque and Yar Muhammad Rind at Balochistan House in Islamabad and laid out the conditions for extending his party’s support in the assemblies. His party has three seats in National Assembly and seven in the Balochistan Assembly.

Mengal’s six-point agenda includes demand for recovery of missing persons in the province. He said politics was based on principles not relations. “Our stance is simple. Whoever can assure us that they will work for the betterment of Balochistan has our support,” he said.

