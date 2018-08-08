Security lapse sparks evacuation at Frankfurt airport

FRANKFURT: Parts of Frankfurt airport were evacuated for several hours on Tuesday following a lapse in security, federal police said, disrupting travel during the busy summer holiday season. "The cause of the evacuation of the terminal was an error by a security officer.

Despite a positive test for explosives, a French family of four were allowed to leave the security zone," police said on Twitter. The family were later located in the terminal, re-checked and allowed to continue on their journey.

The police gave no details on what had triggered the positive explosives test. The alarm caused the evacuation and closure of the A and Z gates of Terminal 1 at Frankfurt airport, a major hub for international travel and home to airline Lufthansa.