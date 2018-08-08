Man murdered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 33-year-old man was killed during a scuffle allegedly by a cop in the Garhi Shahu police jurisdiction on Tuesday. The victim, Umar, worked in Kuwait. Police have arrested the accused identified as Sajawal who introduced himself as a policeman. Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.
performance reviewed: Iqbal Town SP Investigation Bilal Zafar Tuesday reviewed the performance of investigators during July. During a meeting, he directed the investigators to ensure presence of the crime scene lab and a team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency at the crime scene. He also directed them to reach crime scene following call on 15.
