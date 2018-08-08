Condolence

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan has expressed his heartfelt condolence on death of SBP telephone operator Qari Altaf, who died due to heart attack on Monday night. His Qul will be held on August 8 (today) at 7.00am in his ancestral village. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, in a condolence message on Tuesday, conveyed his heartfelt and sincere sympathies to the members of the bereaved family. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and grant courage to the family members to bear this immense loss with patience.