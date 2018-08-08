Siraj secures thrilling win for India ‘A’

BANGALORE: South Africa ‘A’ put on a tremendous show of defiance on the final day of the first unofficial Test in Bangalore, but unfortunately for them, it came to an end a couple of overs too early.

Mohammed Siraj, wicketless on Day 4 up until his final over, finished what he had started with a ripping new ball spell yesterday as he got No 11 Duanne Olivier caught behind to complete his five-for and deliver a thrilling win for the hosts. It wasn’t supposed to be as hard for India ‘A’. Siraj had got rid of the cream of South Africa A’s batting and they only needed a further six wickets to procure victory when the final day began. But just like the first innings, wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Second turned out to be the visitors’ best batsman.

Brief scores: South Africa A 246 & 308 (Rudi Second 94, Zubayr Hamza 63; Mohammed Siraj 5/73) lost to India A 584/8 by an innings and 30 runs.