Islamabad, Punjab girls enter soccer semis

Lahore: Quarterfinal stage matches of PFF National U-19 Women Football Championship started here in Lahore.

Islamabad beat KP by 8 goals to 0 in the first quarterfinal played at Model Town Football Ground. Eshal Fiaz scored 3 goals. Yushra Malik further strengthens the lead of Islamabad scoring two goals. Eman Fiaz, Amal Aftab and Vera Ayub also scored one each. In the second quarterfinal Punjab beat Sindh 3-1 on penalty kicks after 1-1- draw during the schedule time.