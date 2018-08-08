Islamabad, Punjab girls enter soccer semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Quarterfinal stage matches of PFF National U-19 Women Football Championship started here in Lahore.
Islamabad beat KP by 8 goals to 0 in the first quarterfinal played at Model Town Football Ground. Eshal Fiaz scored 3 goals. Yushra Malik further strengthens the lead of Islamabad scoring two goals. Eman Fiaz, Amal Aftab and Vera Ayub also scored one each. In the second quarterfinal Punjab beat Sindh 3-1 on penalty kicks after 1-1- draw during the schedule time.
