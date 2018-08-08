Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LHC orders LDA to unseal Safma office

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to unseal journalists training institution South Asia Free Media Association (Safma) immediately and sought reply from LDA director general.

Advocate Saiful Malook appeared on behalf of Safma’s secretary general Imtiaz Alam and argued that organisation was the only training institution for journalists in South Asia. He said training institutions and libraries situated in residential areas could not be sealed under the LDA rules.

He said the LDA’s move to seal Safma office was an attempt to curb freedom of press in the country and it was done without any legal justification. He requested the court to direct the LDA to de-seal Safma office immediately.

Representing LDA, Barrister Salman Safdar defended LDA action of sealing Safma office and presented record pertaining to the building. After hearing both sides, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi issued an interim order to de-seal Safma office and LDA directed director general to submit a reply by next date of hearing, September 13. Later, talking to the media, Imtiaz Alam termed the court order historical one and claimed that court removed a hurdle in the way of freedom of press.

He said LDA had given free hand to land grabbers but Safma office was closed down to stifle the voice of independent media. He said LDA had become a hub of extortion and it had joined hands with land grabbers who in return greased the palms of its officials to carry out their illegal activities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen