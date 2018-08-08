Navigating through challenges

The new government should draft well-thought-out policies to combat the socioeconomic challenges that Pakistan has been facing for quite some time now. We can only achieve the goal of Naya Pakistan if we pay serious attention to the key challenges that affect us. Agricultural development, curbing crime and violence including domestic violence, environmental sustainability and climate change initiatives are some of the major issues that must be dealt with by the new government in an efficient manner. Other steps, including effective regulation of trade-in-goods and trade-in-services (addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, regulatory obstacles), financial market governance and regulation, foreign direct investment (FDI) generation and management, should be taken to steer the country on the road to success. The new government must to work towards improving the level of infrastructure, especially for transport.

Imran Khan must realise that a prosperous Pakistan needs to be based on inclusive growth and sustainable development. We have to turn Pakistan into a country where there is a strong democracy, respect for human rights and speedy justice. It is hoped that the new government will be able to deliver on its promises and turn Pakistan into a successful state.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad