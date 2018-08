Abdul Malik out of Growthpoint South African Squash Open

KARACHI: Abdul Malik Imran lost in the first round of the $11,000 Growthpoint South African Squash Open at Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria, South Africa on Tuesday. Abdul Malik was beaten by Khaled Labib of Egypt 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4 in the first round.