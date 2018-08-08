Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistan: a new beginning

Their war, our guilt

Urban flood resilience

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

World

AFP
August 8, 2018

Pro-regime Druze militia in Syria hangs IS member

BEIRUT: Pro-government Druze militiamen hanged a member of the Islamic State group in Syria’s Sweida on Tuesday, a monitor said, just days after the Jihadists executed a young hostage from the minority group.

IS abducted more than 30 Druze civilians -- women and their children -- from a remote village less than two weeks ago, during a brutal onslaught in the southern province.

The hostage situation and beheading has sparked outrage among the Druze, and on Tuesday a militia struck back. "A member of IS was detained during an attack against a pro-regime position in the Sweida countryside," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

During the assault, an IS suicide bomber killed four government loyalists but other militia members managed to detain a second Jihadist fighter. "Druze militiamen loyal to the regime executed the IS fighter in one of the public squares in Sweida city, by hanging," said Abdel Rahman. Sweida 24, a local news outlet, said the IS member had been caught on Tuesday morning in a desert area of the province. Hundreds of people watched the execution, according to both the Observatory and Sweida 24.

Sweida province is the heartland of the country’s Druze minority, which made up around three percent of Syria’s pre-war population -- or around 700,000 people.

